Valley agriculture leader Karen Musson honored with Fresno business, public service award

Karen Musson Fresno Bee file photo

Karen Musson, managing partner of GAR Tootelian, Inc. and chief executive officer of the Gar & Esther Tootelian Charitable Foundation, is the 2020 recipient of the Leon S. Peters Award.

The Fresno Chamber of Commerce’s top honor recognizing a business and community leader was announced Monday. It’s been presented annually since 1984.

The Reedley native’s company, established in 1949 by her parents, is a crop care retailer that provides water, nutrition, regulatory and crop care advice, products and services to 1,500 growers in the central San Joaquin Valley from Chowchilla to Bakersfield.

The award announcement was made at a Rotary Club of Fresno meeting at Cornerstone Conference Center in downtown Fresno.

“GAR Tootelian has been a leader in our ag community for decades, and Karen has been at the forefront of that leadership,” said Chamber President/CEO Nathan Ahle. “She and her family also give tirelessly of their time, talent and treasure to ensure Fresno is a better place to live, particularly for the youth of our community. She is greatly deserving of this honor.”

The charitable foundation that Musson leads has granted more than $2.5 million in scholarships and gifts in support of local agricultural groups, educational institutions, community outreach and charitable organizations.

Karen Musson, right, with Greg Musson, center, and son-in-law Ralph Rendon at Gar Tootelian Inc. in Reedley in October 2013. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Musson is a member of numerous community and philanthropy groups. She was recognized as one of the Marjaree Mason Center’s top 10 professional women in 2017.

The Leon S. Peters Award selection committee called her “one of Fresno’s most outstanding stewards” who exhibits outstanding leadership to better the community. Selection is based upon accomplishments and personal and public service, “which must exemplify the spirit of an enlightened, responsible free enterprise system.”

The award will be presented to Musson on Feb. 12 at the Valley Business Awards Luncheon at the Fresno Convention Center.

The 2019 award recipient was Mathias “Matty” Matoian, longtime owner of OK Produce.

The award is named for businessman, civic leader and philanthropist Leon S. Peters, the son of Armenian immigrants who became owner of Valley Foundry & Machine Works.