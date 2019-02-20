Business

Valley Business Awards honor Matoian, Milano, Lanna Coffee and Gladys Sanchez

Fresno Bee Staff

February 20, 2019 04:21 PM

Valley Business Awards focus: Gladys Sanchez of Tony’s Coconut Fusion

Fresno State student Gladys Sanchez of Tony’s Coconut Fusion talks about what the Student Entrepreneur of the Year honor means to her and Nathan Ahle introduces other Valley Business Award honorees.
By
Up Next
Fresno State student Gladys Sanchez of Tony’s Coconut Fusion talks about what the Student Entrepreneur of the Year honor means to her and Nathan Ahle introduces other Valley Business Award honorees.
By

Leon S. Peters Award recipient Matty Matoian was honored Wednesday at the 2019 Valley Business Awards Luncheon at the Fresno Convention Center New Exhibit Hall presented by the Fresno Chamber of Commerce.

Matoian, 75, is the longtime owner of OK Produce, the fruit and vegetable distribution business started in 1950 by his parents, Charles and Ann Matoian. Matty Matoian joined the family business after graduating from Fresno State in 1965, and took over leadership of the company in 1979.

The Peters award is akin to a lifetime achievement award in Fresno’s business community and has been presented each year since 1984. It is named for longtime businessman, civic leader and philanthropist Leon S. Peters, the son of Armenian immigrants who rose to business success as the owner of Valley Foundry & Machine Works. The award criteria recognize a recipient’s business accomplishments as well as personal and public service and philanthropy to the community.

The Zinkin Awards in Entrepreneurship honorees also were recognized at the luncheon: Milano Restaurants International (Harold Zinkin Award); Lanna Coffee Co. (Rising Star Award); and Gladys Sanchez of Tony’s Coconut Fusion (Student Entrepreneur Award).

  Comments  