Valley Business Awards honor Matoian, Milano, Lanna Coffee and Gladys Sanchez

Leon S. Peters Award recipient Matty Matoian was honored Wednesday at the 2019 Valley Business Awards Luncheon at the Fresno Convention Center New Exhibit Hall presented by the Fresno Chamber of Commerce.
Matoian, 75, is the longtime owner of OK Produce, the fruit and vegetable distribution business started in 1950 by his parents, Charles and Ann Matoian. Matty Matoian joined the family business after graduating from Fresno State in 1965, and took over leadership of the company in 1979.
The Peters award is akin to a lifetime achievement award in Fresno’s business community and has been presented each year since 1984. It is named for longtime businessman, civic leader and philanthropist Leon S. Peters, the son of Armenian immigrants who rose to business success as the owner of Valley Foundry & Machine Works. The award criteria recognize a recipient’s business accomplishments as well as personal and public service and philanthropy to the community.
The Zinkin Awards in Entrepreneurship honorees also were recognized at the luncheon: Milano Restaurants International (Harold Zinkin Award); Lanna Coffee Co. (Rising Star Award); and Gladys Sanchez of Tony’s Coconut Fusion (Student Entrepreneur Award).
