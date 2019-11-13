What you need to know about Bernie Sanders’ visit to Fresno on Friday

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders will be in Fresno on Friday to host a Green New Deal rally and kick off a California tour.

Here’s what you need to know if you go.

Why is he coming?

The Sanders campaign is working to garner the Latino vote in California. This latest California tour comes on the heels of the release of the Vermont senator’s immigration plan, which calls for a moratorium on deportations, reinstating and expanding DACA, breaking up ICE and Border Patrol and welcoming refugees and asylum seekers.

The rally will highlight the Green New Deal, a proposal first introduced by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, to tackle climate change. Sanders has been one of the top supporters for the Green New Deal, a 10-year plan to reduce fossil fuel use and greenhouse gas emissions across the economy by guaranteeing new jobs that pay a living wage in clean energy industries.

When and where is the rally happening?

The rally will be on the Veterans Peace Memorial Lawn at Fresno City College, 1101 E University Ave, Fresno, CA 93704.

The program begins at 6 p.m. on Friday. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

The lawn is located on the north side of the campus between the cafeteria and bookstore.

How do I attend the rally?

The rally is free and open to the public. An RSVP through the campaign website is encouraged.

The entrance gate will be at the south end of the lawn, according to State Center Community College District Police Chief Jose Flores. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis.

Where should I park, and will roads be closed?

No major road closures are planned.

The campaign encourages attendees to walk, bike or carpool. Parking in Lots B, C, D and E on the south side of campus will be relaxed. Lot K will have some priority ADA spots.

What will security be like?

State Center Community College District Police Department will have officers there.

There will be a screening process at the entrance, similar to what’s done at concerts and other large events. Flores said the school is a gun-free zone and no weapons will be permitted on campus.

Other prohibited items include sharp objects, chairs, signs or banners on sticks, water bottles, food, drugs and alcohol, according to the campaign.

Can I buy merch?

There will be Bernie merchandise available for campaign donors, such as shirts, signs, stickers and buttons. Credit cards, checks and cash are accepted, subject to federal rules and limitations.