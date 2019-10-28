PG&E warns fallen trees will delay return of power for Sierra residents

Power outages in the Central Sierra mountains and foothills related to fire hazards are expected to continue through the day as PG&E workers complete inspections, the energy company warned customers early Monday.

High winds knocked down “many” trees in the area along Beasore Road on Sunday, creating complications for restoring power, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. cautioned in text messages to customers. Drivers were warned not to try and go around fallen trees and call 559-675-7770 to report issues.

A community resource center is open at the Madera County Sheriff’s substation at 48267 Liberty Drive in Oakhurst to aid residents and the Madera County Sheriff’s Office can also be contacted at 559-675-7770.

