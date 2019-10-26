Two vehicle crash kills motorcyclist in northeast Fresno, police say

A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon after crashing into a vehicle in northeast Fresno — the area’s second motorcycle death in less than 24 hours.

According to Lt. Ron Hughes, police received 911 calls around 2:30 p.m. regarding the accident at Shepherd Avenue and Friant Road.

When officers arrived, the motorcyclist was lying in the roadway and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was described as a male in his 50s.

Hughes said the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Friant when he collided into the driver’s side of a gray Nissan sedan.

The driver of the Nissian remained on scene. She sustained minimal injuries but did not seek medical attention.

Hughes said there were no other passengers in the vehicle. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor.

Both directions of Friant and Shepherd were shut down afterward.

Another fatal motorcycle crash was reported hours earlier in Fresno. On Friday just before midnight, police responded to a collision at Church Avenue and Golden State Boulevard.