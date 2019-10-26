Motorcyclist killed in southeast Fresno hit-and-run, police say

A male motorcycle rider was killed Friday night in a hit-and-run crash in southeast Fresno.

Police responded to the collision just before midnight at Church Avenue and Golden State Boulevard, according to Lt. Ron Hughes.

Officers found the victim in the roadway and pronounced him dead at the scene. His identity was not released.

The driver of the vehicle fled before officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at 621-7000 or they can remain anonymous by calling 498 STOP.