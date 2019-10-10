More products, stores added to national chicken recall. Food 4 Less included

SHARE COPY LINK

The USDA has updated its list of products and locations affected by a national recall of ready-to-eat chicken products.

It includes all California Food 4 Less locations.

The recall, originally issued in September, was for an undetermined amount of ready-to-eat poultry produced by Tip Top Poultry that may have been contaminated with listeria. The products – frozen, cooked, diced or shredded – were produced between Jan. 21 and Sept. 24, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

In an update Tuesday, the USDA warned that the chicken was used in additional products and could have been served from the deli counter in grocery stores.

An updated list of affected retailers and product labels can be found at fsis.usda.gov.

As a reminder, you are urged not to consume these produces. Products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, according to the USDA.

You can view a list of retailers here.

You can scroll through a list of product labels here.