At least one dead in two-car crash at rural intersection

At least one person died Friday evening following a crash near Reedley, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two vehicles were involved in the fatal collision about five miles northeast of Reedley, at Alta and South avenues, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information page.

Paramedics arrived to transport several people who were hurt.

The crash happened around 5:21 p.m., and officials remained at the scene through the evening.

No other information was immediately available.