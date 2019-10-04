10-year-old and stepdad hit while crossing street in Fresno. Boy in critical condition

SHARE COPY LINK

A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition after a vehicle hit him Friday afternoon, according to Fresno police.

The boy and his stepfather were crossing the intersection of Marks and Alamos avenues around 3:30 p.m. when the two were struck, according to Lt. Bill Dooley.

Officers and paramedics arrived and found them injured.

They were taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where the boy went into surgery and was listed in critical condition, Dooley said. The stepfather had a shoulder injury.

Their names were not released as of Friday night.

The driver of the vehicle was cooperative and remained on scene, Dooley said. DUI has been ruled out.

There are no marked crosswalks at the intersection.