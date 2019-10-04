Fresno jury reaches quick verdict for man accused of trying to kill estranged wife

Harry Gordon, 68, was convicted of attempted murder on Oct. 4, 2019. Fresno Police Department

A 68-year-old Fresno man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury found him guilty Friday of trying to gun down his estranged wife in 2016.

The jury took less than three hours to convict Harry Gordon, a former electrician and supervisor for Bay Area Rapid Transit, on charges of attempted murder and corporal injury of a spouse.

The white-haired Gordon showed little to no emotion as the jury verdict was read. Meanwhile his wife, who sat near the front, quietly wept.

He faces a possible sentence of 32 years to life in prison.

Gordon was accused of shooting the victim on Jan. 29, 2016 while she and her two children were house sitting for a relative. Gordon waited outside the northeast Fresno home with a .22 caliber handgun and shot his wife three times as she walked outside to greet a visitor.

She suffered major injuries, including the loss of a kidney. She survived after multiple surgeries and a long recovery. Relatives say she still has lingering health issues.

Gordon’s attorney Yan Shrayberman tried to convince the 12-member jury his client was mentally ill and experiencing psychotic episodes. Local psychiatrist Howard Terrell, who was hired by the defense, testified Gordon was hearing voices telling him to kill his wife. Gordon was convinced she was having an affair, despite there being no evidence of it, Terrell said

Prosecutor Elana Smith said neither she nor the jury believed Gordon didn’t know what he was doing.

“If he was severally mentally ill, it did not affect his ability to plan to shoot his wife,” Smith said.

Smith introduced evidence during the nearly two-week trial that Gordon went to a friend’s house to practice shooting his handgun a few days before he nearly killing his wife.

Gordon’s wife testified she filed for divorce in late 2015 because she couldn’t take the constant arguing and demands he was making on her. She described him as controlling and emotionally abusive.

Her mother, who asked not to be identified, said the verdict is like a double edged sword. There is relief that the trial is over, but the physical and emotional pain will lost a very long time. “You hurt for both families,” she said.

Gordon is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 5.