Trump posts ‘Try to impeach this’ map on Twitter - but its California results are wrong

President Donald Trump on Tuesday tweeted a map intended to show his broad support, breaking down his election victories in 2016 county-by-county across the nation. The widely-shared meme included the caption: “Try to impeach this.”

But the map is wrong.

Among the inaccuracies, Trump’s map shows Fresno and Stanislaus counties as red counties, indicating Trump victories. But he lost both counties.

Fresno County’s official election results from November 2016 show Hillary Clinton beat Trump by about six percentage points — 49.2% to Trump’s 43.2%. Clinton also won Stanislaus County by a slim margin, but it’s red on Trump’s map.

The map began circulating on social media shortly after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opened an impeachment inquiry into Trump.

Pelosi launched the impeachment inquiry last week, saying Trump betrayed his official oath and the security of the nation in seeking Ukraine’s help in discrediting Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Polls this week indicate support for impeachment is building nationwide.

The map shows many coastal cities shaded in as blue, while the vast majority of the nation is red. Most of the San Joaquin Valley is shaded in red, with a few exceptions.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting at the InterContinental Barclay hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in New York. The conversation between Trump and Ukraine’s president is just one piece of the whistleblower’s overall complaint _ made in mid-August _ which followed Trump’s July 25 call. Evan Vucci AP Photo

Other San Joaquin Valley Counties on the map, including Merced, Madera, Tulare and Kings, appeared correct on the meme. Hillary Clinton won in Merced, while Trump won Madera, Tulare and Kings, according to 2016 election results.

It’s not the first time Trump has shared an inaccurate map. While Florida and the East Coast were threatened by a hurricane last month, Trump insisted Alabama was at risk, too, giving an update from the Oval Office that showed a modified drawing of the hurricane’s path. That came as the National Weather Service reported Alabama would not be affected by Dorian.