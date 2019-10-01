California AG touts $30.5 million toward keeping kids off tobacco – especially vaping

SHARE COPY LINK

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra stopped in Fresno on Tuesday to highlight the state’s $30.5 million grant program intended to help fight the rise of tobacco use among minors.

Becerra said at a news conference that vaping is of particular concern. He said one in eight high school students are using tobacco and that 84% of those students are vaping.

Grants were awarded to 76 local entities statewide including seven in Fresno County, two in Merced County and one in Tulare County.

The money comes from the 2016 Proposition 56 cigarette tax that added $2 per pack with an equivalent increase on all other tobacco products.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Most of the money goes toward enforcement and education, primarily through hiring school resource officers.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office received $552,955 toward continuing tobacco enforcement operations and providing classes and diversion for parents, minors and retailers.

Other recipients in Fresno County: Kingsburg Police Department, $386,648.85; Firebaugh-Las Deltas School District, $155,380.05; Orange Cove PD, $77,696.85; Parlier PD, $175,437.15; Selma PD, $282,014; and Sanger PD, $356,550.

In Merced County, Los Banos Unified got $720,000 and Dos Palos PD got $249,731.

In Tulare County, Exeter Unified got $279,934.20 that it will use in collaboration with Exeter PD.