Fresno man who died at Copper River Country Club remembered for service to others

Fresno Fire Department working to get a body found in the attic of Copper River Country Club Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Fresno Bee

A man who died unexpectedly while helping out at a Fresno golf course was remembered on Monday as someone who loved to serve others.

Michael Schwan entered the Copper River Country Club attic before 8:30 p.m. Sunday to do some work on an air conditioning unit. About an hour passed before others realized he was missing, according to Fresno police.

Country club-goers, who were attending a reception, started asking around. A club employee found him unresponsive in the attic, police said. The 64-year-old’s name was released by the Fresno County Coroner, but his cause of death was not available Monday, according to spokesperson Tony Botti.

Schwan was always willing to serve, according to Deacon John Supino, the parish administrator for St. Paul Catholic Newman Center in Fresno. Schwan and his wife, Jennie, volunteered at the church and he was a major part of an annual food festival organized by the church.

“Of course this is quite a shock to us not only because he’s a parishioner, but for what he’s done for us,” Supino said. “He’s our resident barbecuer.”

Supino said the couple also volunteered to be part of the early morning services when the church had a difficult time recruiting young people to help on Sundays. “That’s how willing they are to help. They saw a need,” Supino said. “He served others. He’s been very gracious about helping.”

Schwan also put his grilling skills to work at Fresno State football games as part of the Quarterback Club of Fresno State, a nonprofit that raises money for team equipment and other needs.

“Mike was a longtime Bulldog Foundation member and stanch supporter of Bulldog Athletes, and past QBC President,” a Facebook post from the club said on Sunday. “He will be greatly missed! Go Dogs! RIP Mike......you will be missed.”

Attempts to reach Schwan’s family on Monday were unsuccessful.

No further information on Schwan’s death was made available Monday by Fresno police, but investigators have said no foul play is suspected.

