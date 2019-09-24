Flames leave vacant southeast Fresno home a total loss

Southeast Fresno home a total loss after fire A vacant home burned on Sept. 24 in southeast Fresno, CA. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A vacant home burned on Sept. 24 in southeast Fresno, CA.

Flames gutted a vacant home in southeast Fresno on Tuesday night, narrowly missing a neighboring house, according to Fresno Fire Department Battalion Chief Randy Reitz.

Neighbors called in the fire on Third Street near East Orleans Street around 7:20 p.m. A second alarm was called as the heat intensified for the 25 firefighters on scene.

No one was injured, Reitz said. A house next door was threatened but received very little cosmetic damage.

The 1,500 square foot home is a total loss with only 30% of the foundation still sound, he said.

Reitz said the fire department is called out often to house fires involving the homeless. He urged homeowners with vacant homes to secure their houses.