Man struck by train and killed in Merced, police say

Here’s how to avoid injury or death around railroad tracks, crossings Operation Lifesaver celebrated its 45th year in 2017, launching a national Rail Safety Week from September 24-30. These safety tips can be practiced all year long, fitting with OLI's ongoing mission of reducing collisions, fatalities and injuries Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Operation Lifesaver celebrated its 45th year in 2017, launching a national Rail Safety Week from September 24-30. These safety tips can be practiced all year long, fitting with OLI's ongoing mission of reducing collisions, fatalities and injuries

A train running through Merced struck and killed a man walking on the railroad tracks on Sunday morning.

The man, believed to be in his 30s or 40s, was on the tracks near the 1300 block of West North Bear Creek when an Amtrak train began slowing down to enter the station around 11:02 a.m., according to Merced Police Capt. Bimley West.

The man did not get off the tracks and was struck.

West said there is a bridge in the area and pedestrians sometimes use it along with the tracks to walk to a nearby shopping center.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Investigators were looking into which way the man was walking and why he was on the tracks.

No one on the train was injured, West said.