Merced apartment fire leaves three families displaced

Three families were displaced after a fire burned an apartment complex Saturday morning in Merced.

No injuries were reported, and details are preliminary.

The blaze started around 7:05 a.m. at the apartment complex at 1255 W. 8th St., said Merced Fire Batallian Chief Cory Haas.

Initial reports stated a tent in the backyard was on fire. Crews arrived and found the fire had spread to the apartments, burning three units.

One unit had extensive damage, the second received moderate damage and the third had electrical damage. Haas said around 10 people were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A cost estimated for damage was not immediately available.