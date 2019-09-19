Woman killed in Fresno crash identified

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

An elderly woman killed in a southeast Fresno crash Saturday has been identified as Angelita Armenta of Clovis.

Armenta, 82, ran a stop sign as she was driving west on Church Avenue around 12:14 p.m., Fresno police Detective Andrew Rochin said Thursday.

Armenta’s vehicle hit another vehicle with four people inside that was southbound on Clovis Avenue, Rochin said.

All five people involved were rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where Armenta died two days later from her injuries.

All four adults in the other vehicle are expected to be OK, Rochin said. One had a fractured hip.