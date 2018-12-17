Selma residents speak out in wake of recent gun violence

Selma community members gathered Sunday night to voice their concerns on the heels of multiple shootings earlier in the week.
More than 60 people gathered at Lincoln Park in Selma, including Mayor Scott Robertson, City Manager Teresa Gallavan and some members of the city council.
Organizer Yolanda Torrez said she was moved to start this event after the recent violence, including attacks on back-to-back days last week in which three people were shot.
An 18-year-old man was shot Tuesday in an alleyway near Locust and Evergreen. The following day, two teenagers - ages 19 and 15 - were shot near Mason Street and Rose Avenue. The 19-year-old was shot in the back and the 15-year-old suffered a leg injury. Officers could not immediately be reached Sunday for any updated information on those investigations.
“I just felt that crime is getting worst in this community and it is important to get these citizens together and voice our opinions get our city leaders involved and let them know enough is enough and we need some action to keep our streets safe,” Torrez said.
Some in the crowd asked the city officials how its leadership would respond to the recent violence. Gallavan discussed ways Selma police might step up their presence in the in the city, including the possibility of adding more officers to the force.
Some in the crowd were upset Selma Police Chief Greg Garner did not attend the gathering. Gallavan told the crowd the police chief wasn’t able to attend but didn’t elaborate.
Garner could not immediately be reached for comment by phone Sunday.
