Andy Hall to replace Jerry Dyer as Fresno police chief, councilman says. It’s a temp post

Deputy Chief Andrew Hall will replace Jerry Dyer as Fresno’s next police chief..

Hall will hold the Fresno Police Department’s top position up to 15 months, councilman Miguel Arias told The Bee on Thursday night.

Outgoing Fresno Mayor Lee Brand is scheduled to announce the new police chief at a news conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday.

Mark Standriff, the city’s spokesperson, declined to comment about the next chief. He said Friday’s news conference will “set the record straight.” He also declined to share details about any inaccuracies in media reports.

Hall declined comment to The Bee on Thursday night.

Arias also told The Bee the mayor in January will launch a new national search for the next police chief in January.

ABC30 first reported on Hall’s promotion.

Hall has held been deputy chief since October 2016, with responsibilities including the support division, which oversees communications, information technology and crime scene investigations.

He was also a traffic supervisor during his Fresno career.

Hall’s promotion will coincide with Dyer’s retirement in October. Dyer also is running for mayor, following Brand’s announcement that he would not run for a second term.

Arias previously told The Bee that the interim chief would be someone who did not apply for the permanent position.

Arias has been critical of Brand’s decision to hire an interim chief as opposed to a permanent chief.