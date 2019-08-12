Second boy, 6, dies in ATV accident in Lemoore, CHP confirms

Watch helicopter transport ATV accident victim from pilot’s point of view On Easter, April 21, 2019, Lincoln Fire Department and American Medical Response Sacramento Valley EMS responded to a rollover ATV crash in Lincoln. Five people were injured and multiple ambulances and aircraft responded to the scene. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK On Easter, April 21, 2019, Lincoln Fire Department and American Medical Response Sacramento Valley EMS responded to a rollover ATV crash in Lincoln. Five people were injured and multiple ambulances and aircraft responded to the scene.

Days after a 4-year-old was killed in an ATV accident in Lemoore, a 6-year-old boy also involved in the crash died from his injuries, the California Highway Patrol confirmed Monday.

Six-year-old Ivan Quevedo died over the weekend at Valley Children’s Hospital after the ATV he was riding in with three other children flipped into water on the Santa Rosa Rancheria on Aug. 6.

Francisco Aguilar, 4, was also seated in the back of the John Deere ATV and died from his injuries.

CHP says a 10-year-old girl was driving the ATV along the canal bank on Saltgrass Road, east of East road when it flipped into a slough filled with water, trapping the two boys underneath.

The 10-year-old and a 9-year-old girl were in the front, and were able to swim out uninjured. They ran home to tell their parents, CHP said, and the parents of the boys were able to free their children.

The parents and tribal security began CPR and the boys were initially taken to Adventist Medical Center in Hanford.

CHP spokesman Ken Bird said the crash is still being investigated and he could not say if the children were wearing helmets or using other safety precautions.