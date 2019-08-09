Kings boy, 4, dies of injuries after ATV crash

A 4-year-old Kings County boy died from injuries he suffered Tuesday in an ATV crash on a canal bank inside the Santa Rosa Rancheria, the Kings County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday.

He was identified as Francisco Aguilar.

The California Highway Patrol reported the crash took place about 7:45 p.m. near Saltgrass Road, east of East Road, where CHP officers determined that a 10 year girl was driving a John Deere ATV along the bank with a 9 year girl in the right front seat, along with a boy, 6, and the 4-year-old riding in the back on a flat bench seat.

The 10-year-old drove off the dirt road, causing the ATV to overturn into a slough filled with water, trapping the two boys underneath the ATV. The two girls were able to swim out of the slough, and immediately ran home to notify their parents. The parents of the two boys arrived and were able to free the boys. The parents and tribal security began CPR until emergency personal arrived, and the boys were transported to Adventist Health Medical Center in Hanford.