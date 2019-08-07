Job alert: Big Fresno Fair hiring for around 500 positions on Thursday

Big games, big food and big fun at the Big Fresno Fair Big times are back at the Big Fresno Fair where the first day opened up with plenty to do and see. New attractions included the "Let's Play" area featuring larger than life classic board games. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Big times are back at the Big Fresno Fair where the first day opened up with plenty to do and see. New attractions included the "Let's Play" area featuring larger than life classic board games.

The Big Fresno Fair is hiring for around 500 positions during its 9th annual job fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.

The Big Fresno Fair will be held Oct. 2-14.

People interested in applying must attend Thursday’s job fair at the Fresno Fairgrounds at 1121 S. Chance Ave.

The event will be located at the Commerce Building, near the Chance Avenue gate entrance. Free parking is available in the Chance Avenue lot.

Applicants should be at least 18 years old.

Available positions include: Parking and admission ticket sellers, ticket takers, parking attendants, customer service representatives, janitorial staff, maintenance, horse racing staff, security guards, and concessions.

More information, and job applications, is available online at fresnofair.com. People with questions can also call 559-650-FAIR.

Fair volunteers are also needed.