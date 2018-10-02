The Big Fresno Fair unveils ‘Tractor Tree’

The Tractor Tree, located near the Paul Paul Theater, is made up of part of 23 various sized tractors piled 32 feet high as a celebration of Fresno County's agricultural history. Its one of the new attractions at The Big Fresno Fair.
