One person has died in a solo car crash late Friday near Squaw Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol traffic log.

At 9:43 p.m., a red vehicle ended up on the roof after crashing into a tree on Highway 180 and Hills Valley Road near Squaw Valley.

Cal Fire was at the scene.

The patient was going to be airlifted but died at the scene, according to the CHP log.

This story will be updated.