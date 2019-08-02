Fatal head-on collision reported on Highway 41, causing other crashes and full road closure

Stock photo

At least one person is dead from a head-on collision Friday night that caused the closure of Highway 41 in both directions and led to other car crashes, according to the California Highway Patrol traffic log.

The initial crash happened around 8:50 p.m. near Harlan Avenue, roughly 21 miles south of Fresno and just east of Riverdale.

A gray Kia Sportage (midsize SUV) crashed head-on with another vehicle, which was not immediately identified.

Neither the cause of the crash nor the number of victims were immediately clear.

CHP labeled the crash as fatal and called for a coroner.

The crash caused a few more accidents and prompted the Fresno Fire Department to come to the scene.

#41Incident Firefighters on scene of a multi vehicle traffic accident on HWY 41 near Mt Whitney. Crews reporting multiple victims with HWY 41 closed both directions. Please avoid area if possible. — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) August 3, 2019

Fresno Fire reported there are multiple victims.

SkyLife and emergency medical units were called to the scene to transfer victims.

Officials advise people to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.