‘The law is not sufficient.’ Fresno County man who killed girlfriend in DUI crash sentenced

Anna Rodriguez of Selma died last year when the car she was riding in crashed just south of Fresno. The diver Edwin Sebastian pleaded no contest to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. Special to The Bee

Edwin Sebastian of Mendota was sentenced to six years in prison on Thursday for the DUI-related death of his girlfriend Anna Rodriguez.

Sebastian, 28, who pleaded no contest in July to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, stood motionless as Judge Jon Kapetan issued his decision.

The judge acknowledged the Rodriguez family, saying he could see the pain and anguish the death of their mother has caused them. Rodriguez, 39, was a mother of five children.

The judge also apologized to them for not being able to send Sebastian to prison for a longer term. Kapetan explained that given the state’s sentencing laws, six years was the maximum sentence, given the circumstances of the case. “I agree the law is not sufficient,” he said.

Rodriguez was killed on Dec. 31, 2018 when she and Sebastian were driving to her Selma home after a night of dancing in Fresno. At about 2 a.m. Sebastian blew through a stop sign at Golden State and American Avenue. He lost control of the car, overturning the vehicle.

One of Rodriguez’s daughters spoke during Thursday’s sentencing, saying she is still trying to make sense of her mother’s death.

“Why did this person (Sebastian) come into our lives and cause us so much pain?” said Maite Jaurez, 22.

This story will be updated.