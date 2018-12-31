Woman killed, driver injured in alcohol-related Fresno County crash, CHP says

A woman was killled and a man injured in a solo crash involving alcohol early Monday morning just south of Fresno, the California Highway Patrol reported.
According to the CHP, the 39-year-old Selma woman was a passenger in a 2015 Chrysler driven by Edwin Sebastian, 28, of Mendota. The woman was not identified pending notification of relatives.
The CHP said Sebastian was driving fast westbound on American Avenue just after 2 a.m., blew the stop sign at Golden State Boulevard and the Chrysler overturned west of the intersection. Sebastian was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.
The CHP said that while the investigation is ongoing, alcohol was determined to be a contributing factor in the crash.
