Fatal crash shuts down roads in Visalia, police say

At least one person died following a crash in Visalia on Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 1:42 p.m. on South Akers Street near Caldwell Avenue, according to the CHP incident page.

The area is shut down to traffic, Visalia police Sgt. Gary Williams said.

The Visalia Police Department responded to the crash, along with the CHP, Visalia Fire Department and Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

No other information was immediately available.