Teen dead, woman critically injured in separate Visalia crashes

A teen died and a woman was critically injured after two separate car accidents in Visalia on Saturday night.

A 17-year-old girl was driving a Kia sedan south on Pinkham Street near Victor Avenue around 9:17 p.m. when she hit the center median and an oak tree, according to a Visalia Police Department news release.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

In the other incident, just after midnight a woman was driving east on Main Street near Mooney Boulevard when she lost control and hit the center median, police said.





Her Mercury SUV flipped and she was ejected. The 31-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A 29-year-old female passenger was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Visalia police are still investigating the cause of both crashes. It is not known if drugs or alcohol were factors.