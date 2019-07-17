Will Fresno State students stick with troubled nursing master’s program? Numbers are in

Fresno State by the numbers Check out stats about California State University, Fresno, situated in the heart of the San Joaquin Valley, Fresno, California. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out stats about California State University, Fresno, situated in the heart of the San Joaquin Valley, Fresno, California.

The majority of students enrolled in Fresno State’s beleaguered nursing master’s program have chosen to stay, despite the loss of its accreditation in May.

Students had until Monday to decide whether they would stay in the program, take a leave of absence, or withdraw.

Jody Hironaka-Juteau, dean of the College of Health and Human Services at Fresno State, said 22 students out of the 23 currently enrolled have confirmed they will stay in the program.

“We will know by August 21 (first day of instruction) if there are any further changes to that number,” she said Tuesday, via email.

Hironaka-Juteau said given the success of past graduates, officials were not surprised the majority of enrolled students chose to continue.

“To be clear, even if only a few of the students remained in the program this academic year, our dedication to their success would remain steadfast while we work diligently toward accreditation in Spring 2020,” she said.

Tuition costs for the program each year is $8,023, with a total of $16,046 for the two years. “Typically, students apply for scholarships and loans to help cover their expenses,” she said.

Fresno State in June announced the program lost its accreditation and it wouldn’t be accepting fall students

A summary of the findings from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education last week shed light on new details that led to the program’s loss of accreditation.

The program failed to meet a dozen standards needed to operate in good standing with the accrediting body.

The findings included the program’s failure to demonstrate it had enough faculty to accomplish its mission, goals, and expected outcomes. Fresno State said it plans to hire additional faculty.

The report also stated the program fell short in demonstrating individual student performance is evaluated by faculty and accurately reflects expected student outcomes. The program also failed to show its curriculum and teaching-learning practices are evaluated regularly for improvements.

Hironaka-Juteau last week wouldn’t say when CCNE first raised concerns about the program, but acknowledged exchanges with the accrediting body “over the past couple of years.”

Still, she said, Fresno State officials did not believe the program’s accreditation was at risk.

The program’s accreditation was revoked in early May, with an effective date of May 23 — only a few days after spring commencement.