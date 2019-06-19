Fresno State’s nursing master’s program loses accreditation, won’t accept fall students

Fresno state nursing program graduate finds out the work she did doesn’t count Family nurse practitioner Joanne Beattie frustrated with the Fresno State mental health nurse practitioner program after finding out that it was not accredited as advertised. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Family nurse practitioner Joanne Beattie frustrated with the Fresno State mental health nurse practitioner program after finding out that it was not accredited as advertised.

Fresno State on Wednesday announced that its nursing master’s program lost its accreditation, and as a result, it won’t be accepting students into the program this fall.

In a news release, Dr. Jody Hironaka-Juteau, dean of the College of Health and Human Services at Fresno State, said the program lost its accreditation because it did not meet certain documentation requirements from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE).

The decision was announced on June 5, according to the new release, and it won’t affect any graduates of the master’s program, such as those who recently received their degrees this spring.

The program usually enrolls anywhere between 20 and 30 students every year, the release says. It had been accredited since 1968, and some 1,500 students have gone through the program.