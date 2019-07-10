Baby shot in head is recovering. Family hopes she’ll be released from hospital soon

Fayth Percy recovers in the hospital following a shooting June 23, 2019, in Fresno CA. He family hopes she will be released soon. Fresno Police Department

Fayth Percy, the 10-month-old shot in the head last month, is recovering well, according to a statement from the Fresno Police Department.





The department released the update on Wednesday with a photo of the girl at the hospital, smiling and wearing a blue helmet. The family hopes Fayth will be released soon, the news release said.

Fayth has been in the hospital since June 24, after Marcos Antonio Echartea allegedly fired multiple bullets into a car the baby girl was riding in along with her mother.

Police believe Echartea was targeting the mother and knew there was a baby in the car but fired his gun anyway.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Fayth underwent surgery to remove bullet fragments from her head.





SHARE COPY LINK Marcos Antonio Echartea appeared in Fresno County Superior Court on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 to enter a plea in the shooting of a 10-month-old baby over the weekend.

Echartea was arrested and charged with more that a dozen felonies, including assault with a firearm and attempted murder.

At his arraignment, the 23-year-old plead not guilty on all the charges. His bail was set at $6.2 million.