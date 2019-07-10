Local
Baby shot in head is recovering. Family hopes she’ll be released from hospital soon
Fayth Percy, the 10-month-old shot in the head last month, is recovering well, according to a statement from the Fresno Police Department.
The department released the update on Wednesday with a photo of the girl at the hospital, smiling and wearing a blue helmet. The family hopes Fayth will be released soon, the news release said.
Fayth has been in the hospital since June 24, after Marcos Antonio Echartea allegedly fired multiple bullets into a car the baby girl was riding in along with her mother.
Police believe Echartea was targeting the mother and knew there was a baby in the car but fired his gun anyway.
Fayth underwent surgery to remove bullet fragments from her head.
Echartea was arrested and charged with more that a dozen felonies, including assault with a firearm and attempted murder.
At his arraignment, the 23-year-old plead not guilty on all the charges. His bail was set at $6.2 million.
