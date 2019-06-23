Crime
1-year-old baby shot early Sunday in Fresno
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
Up Next
A 1-year-old baby was shot in Fresno early Sunday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.
Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer is scheduled to speak to the media about the case at 1 p.m.
ABC30 reports the baby girl was in a car with her mother around 4 a.m. and shots were fired into the car. The girl is in critical condition.
This story will be updated.
Anyone with information can call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.
Comments