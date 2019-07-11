How much do Valley community college instructors, workers earn? Search here to find out

Fresno City College receives $1 million in state funding for its Career and Technical Education program Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) presented a $1 million check to Fresno City College for its Career and Technical Education (CTE) program. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) presented a $1 million check to Fresno City College for its Career and Technical Education (CTE) program.

More than 8,300 salary and compensation records for teachers, administrators and support staff at Valley community colleges have been added to The Bee’s searchable database of public employee salaries in the four-county region.

The new data covers 2018 salary, benefits and total compensation in 2018 for employees in the State Center Community College District headquartered in Fresno, the Visalia-based College of the Sequoias Community College District, and the West Hills Community College District that is based in Coalinga.

The State Center district campuses include Fresno City College, Reedley College, Clovis Community College, and the Madera and Oakhurst community college centers in addition to its district offices. The district provided 2018 salary data for nearly 5,200 people, from administrators, full-time instructors and counselors to support staff and part-time adjunct teachers.

College of the Sequoias includes its main campus in Visalia as well as satellites in Hanford and Tulare, with data covering 1,760 employees. The West Hills district, which reported pay and benefits for almost 1,380 personnel, has two college, West Hills College Coalinga and West Hills College Lemoore, and its North District Center in Firebaugh.

In compensation data provided by the COS and West Hills districts, neither differentiated the personnel among their campuses or centers.

The new data from the colleges brings to nearly 73,000 the number of employees from cities, counties, selected school districts and community colleges in Fresno, Kings, Madera and Tulare counties included in The Bee’s searchable database, compiled from agencies’ responses to requests under the California Public Records Act.

The database will be updated as additional agencies provide their pay and benefits information.

Use the drop-down menu at the top of the story to select an agency, and the additional fill-in fields to search by name, or by department or job title as provided by each district. Each search is limited to 250 results.