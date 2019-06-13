Search our salary database of city and county workers in Fresno — and neighboring counties

See the Valley’s top three public salaries The Bee has compiled a database that shows the 2018 compensation, including salary, overtime and benefits, for not only elected officials throughout the Valley, but also more than 45,000 public employees from local government agencies. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Bee has compiled a database that shows the 2018 compensation, including salary, overtime and benefits, for not only elected officials throughout the Valley, but also more than 45,000 public employees from local government agencies.

Search the 2018 salaries of more than 47,000 public employees in Fresno, Madera, Tulare and Kings counties — including benefits and compensation — with The Fresno Bee’s database.

Search under agency to see a list of names. You can also search by using the first or last name of the employee, or search by job title/classification.

To see a database of all California state workers, including University of California and all California state university campuses, click here.

