Databases
Search our salary database of city and county workers in Fresno — and neighboring counties
See the Valley’s top three public salaries
Search the 2018 salaries of more than 47,000 public employees in Fresno, Madera, Tulare and Kings counties — including benefits and compensation — with The Fresno Bee’s database.
For unlimited access to this database, visit this page and subscribe to The Bee for $1.99 for the first month.
Search under agency to see a list of names. You can also search by using the first or last name of the employee, or search by job title/classification.
If this page doesn’t work in our mobile app, please click here.
To see a database of all California state workers, including University of California and all California state university campuses, click here.
Sign up for news alerts on breaking news and more at fresnobee.com/newsletters.
Comments