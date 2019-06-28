Search salaries of all Clovis Unified workers in our new database

See the Valley’s top three public salaries The Bee has compiled a database that shows the 2018 compensation, including salary, overtime and benefits, for not only elected officials throughout the Valley, but also more than 45,000 public employees from local government agencies. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Bee has compiled a database that shows the 2018 compensation, including salary, overtime and benefits, for not only elected officials throughout the Valley, but also more than 45,000 public employees from local government agencies.

Teachers in the Clovis Unified School District received more than $129 million in base pay in 2018 — but extra pay for additional duties such as coaching, advising clubs or serving on faculty committees boosted the total pay for many individual educators by thousands of dollars over the year.

Data provided by the district recently under a California Public Records Act request from The Bee covers almost 8,400 people who received pay from Clovis Unified last year, including more than 2,200 teachers in its elementary, middle and high schools in Clovis and north Fresno.

Compensation information for every Clovis Unified employee who received pay last year is included in The Bee’s searchable database of Valleywide public employee compensation.

Eight senior resource teachers in the district each earned a base salary of $94,374 in 2018; extra pay for additional assignments added between $1,400 and $17,500 to the total wages for each of the eight.

Each also received between $28,000 and $30,000 in contributions by the district to retirement programs as well as contributions to health, vision and dental insurance coverage.

The district’s highest-paid employee was its superintendent, Eimear O’Farrell, whose base pay of $230,000 was augmented by another $33,643 in lump some or other pay during the year, for a total in wages and salary of more than $263,000.

Retirement and benefit contributions of almost $52,000 boosted her total compensation in 2018 to $315,448.98.