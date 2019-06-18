Dozens of farm workers exposed to pesticides in South Valley. 3 sent to the hospital

Several dozen farm workers were exposed to pesticides at a vineyard outside Dinuba, CA, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Three workers were taken to the hospital.

As many as 63 farm workers were exposed to chemicals Tuesday morning as they worked on a farm outside Dinuba.

Three workers were taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia.

Tulare County firefighters were dispatched at 10:45 a.m. to a vineyard on Avenue 408 west of Road 56 after farm workers reported falling ill as they worked.

Firefighters who arrived found 63 farm workers reported symptoms of nausea and vomiting. They had been exposed to pesticides that were being sprayed at an orchard across the street, according to fire Cpt. Joe Rosa.

Rosa said wind possibly drifted the pesticides over to the vineyard. The chemicals are Hexythiazox and Abamectin, both used as insecticides.

As of 3 p.m., firefighters were still on scene along with a crew from the Tulare County Environmental Health department. Farmworkers were going through decontamination and crews were still processing up to 40 before 3 p.m.

Rosa said the workers were being taken to a “collection point,” where they could be picked up by family or friends once cleared.

It was unclear who was spraying the chemicals and whether it would be safe to return Wednesday.

The Bee has reached out to the environmental health department as well as the Tulare County Ag Commissioner and is awaiting a response.