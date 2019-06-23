Girl, 16, dies two days after being shot in Fresno

Stock photo

A 16-year-old girl died in the hospital on Saturday, two days after being shot in the leg, Fresno police say.

Officers arrived to 1400 block of S. Whitney Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Thursday after Shotspotter picked up the sound of 22 gunshots. Police found different shell casings and blood in the street, but no victims at the time.

Six minutes later the victim, identified as Ashanti Reason, showed up at Community Regional Medical Center. She died Saturday evening of her wounds, according to Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer.

Police know an exchange of gunfire happened at the location, and that it was tied to gangs, Dyer said, but investigators are unsure of a motive.

Witnesses at the scene were not cooperative, including a male victim who was also shot at the location and went to the hospital, Dyer said.

Although police have a person of interest in the case, they have not made any arrests, Dyer noted.

The girl died the same day as a 22-year-old man was shot to death at his birthday party. That shooting was also tied to gangs.

Dyer said on Sunday that it will take more than police to keep youth from being involved in gang activity. “Gang violence is not a police problem,” he said. “It’s a community-wide problem.”

He called for help from nonprofits, churches and the community.

“We need help from people that live in those neighborhoods who can reach out and give a hand to these kids before they get into the gangs,” he said, “because ultimately what we end up with is sense acts of violence in our city.”