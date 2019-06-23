Man shot to death at his own birthday party, says Fresno police

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 22-year-old man was shot to death Sunday morning at his own birthday party, according to Fresno police.





The victim, identified as Nicholas Polin, died after being shot during a gathering at 2322 E. Pico Avenue, Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said at a news conference on Sunday.

More than 30 people were gathered at the party when five gang members showed up uninvited and began yelling, Dyer said. It appeared all five were juveniles.

Polin told the group to leave, but they returned about 10 minutes later and confronted Polin. A 16-year-old from the group allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot a round into the ceiling, Dyer said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Polin tried wrestling the gun from the teen, but the teen pulled away and shot him several times, according to police.

Other party-goers attacked the shooter and injured his head. He showed up to Saint Agnes Medical Center a short time later, where he was treated and arrested.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Sgt. Chris Serrano at 559-621-2440.