Man who tried to surf onto Kings River swept away, not heard from, deputies say

See why getting in the river could be a deadly decision Swift water rescue team members trained on the Kings River at Kings Canyon National Park's Cedar Grove last week, but because of the heavy spring runoff, there are times when they may not be able to help. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Swift water rescue team members trained on the Kings River at Kings Canyon National Park's Cedar Grove last week, but because of the heavy spring runoff, there are times when they may not be able to help.

The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who disappeared after falling overnight into the Kings River.

The man, who is from Stratford, was reportedly “surfing” on the canal’s spillway around 2 a.m. in the area of Highway 41 and Lincoln Avenue, just south of the small Kings County town.

Cmdr. Kris Zuniga said the man who fell in was with his cousin, and had attempted to surf onto the river with a pool raft. But the raft did not hold once he was on the water, and he sank.

The man’s cousin attempted to jump in to help him, but he almost got swept away too, Zuniga said. He then called the Sheriff’s Office. The two men were not named.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The King’s County Sheriff’s Office requested aid from the nearby Tulare County Water Rescue unit. The investigation was taking place in the area of the Tulare Lake Canal.

Zuniga said rescue crews were making plans to shut off to flow of water so rescue crews can safely dive into the water and search for the man. But they will be met with time constraints.

Zuniga said the water flow can only be turned off for two hours at a time, before it needs to continue flowing again.

Officials have cautioned residents against jumping into nearby rivers due to fast-moving currents in recent weeks.

The Kings River had been closed in areas north of Stratford due to flood and water safety concerns.