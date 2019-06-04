Local
Fresno County portion of lower Kings River closed due to rapid release of water
The Fresno County portion of the lower Kings River was closed to recreational users Tuesday, following similar actions by officials in Kings and Tulare counties.
The announcement was made by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials cited the rapid release of water from Pine Flat Dam as a risk to public safety.
The upper portion of the Kings River above Pine Flat Dam remains open.
The Kings River already had been closed to recreational use in Kings and Tulare counties, and at Reedley Beach in Fresno County.
