Local

Fresno County portion of lower Kings River closed due to rapid release of water

Swift Water Rescue training prepares for the coming snow melt

Fresno County Sheriff Office Swift Water Rescue Team (SAR) held training in water rescue at a canal east of Fresno Wednesday afternoon, April 24, 2019 By
Up Next
Fresno County Sheriff Office Swift Water Rescue Team (SAR) held training in water rescue at a canal east of Fresno Wednesday afternoon, April 24, 2019 By

The Fresno County portion of the lower Kings River was closed to recreational users Tuesday, following similar actions by officials in Kings and Tulare counties.

The announcement was made by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials cited the rapid release of water from Pine Flat Dam as a risk to public safety.

The upper portion of the Kings River above Pine Flat Dam remains open.

The Kings River already had been closed to recreational use in Kings and Tulare counties, and at Reedley Beach in Fresno County.

Yosemite Search and Rescue senior trainer Moose Mutlow tells you how you can survive an accidental slip into the swift, cold waters of the Sierra Nevada.

By

Related stories from Fresno Bee
  Comments  