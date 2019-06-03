Lost Lake closed as San Joaquin River continues to rise. Watch dramatic video of rescue

Watch rescue of two women at Lost Lake Watch the rescue of two women from the San Joaquin River at Lost Lake in Fresno County, CA. Video was captured by the California Highway Patrol helicopter team. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch the rescue of two women from the San Joaquin River at Lost Lake in Fresno County, CA. Video was captured by the California Highway Patrol helicopter team.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released dramatic video of two sisters being rescued from the San Joaquin River over the weekend after getting stuck in a tree.

The helicopter rescue happened west of the Lost Lake recreation area around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Lost Lake was closed as of Monday until further notice, as is Skaggs Bridge Park, which is farther west on the San Joaquin River.

The closures are due to water releases from the Friant Dam that threaten safety. Parts of the lower Kings River have also been closed after water was released from Pine Flat Dam.

The sisters were on separate rafts Saturday when one of the tubes popped and the woman jumped over to a tree, sheriff’s office spokesman Tony Botti said Monday. Her sister attempted to help her, but they both became stuck.

It was initially reported on Saturday that the two women were in their teens, but Botti confirmed that the sisters were in their 30s.



