Clovis police chief announces retirement. ‘It has been an honor and privilege’

Clovis police arrest suspect who allegedly hot-prowled two girls Clovis Chief of Police Matt Basgall on Thursday, May 16, 2019, announced the arrest of 26-year-old Timothy Picard of Fresno. He is charged with lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14, first-degree burglary and violating his probation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clovis Chief of Police Matt Basgall on Thursday, May 16, 2019, announced the arrest of 26-year-old Timothy Picard of Fresno. He is charged with lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14, first-degree burglary and violating his probation.

Clovis Police Chief Matt Basgall announced his retirement Thursday afternoon, effective Aug. 2.

He has served the City of Clovis for 29 years.

The next Clovis police chief will be appointed by Clovis’ city manager, with confirmation from the Clovis City Council. The selection process will begin in the “coming days.”

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of the City of Clovis,” Basgall said. “The Police Department staff does amazing work every day, and I leave knowing the department will remain in great hands.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Clovis police said public involvement in the search for a police chief is not planned at this time, like has happened in Fresno. Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer, who announced this week that he’s running for mayor of Fresno, is retiring in October.

Basgall was hired by the Clovis Police Department in December 1990 and became chief in January 2014.

The Clovis police statement said Basgall served in nearly every leadership role in the department during his near three-decade career. As chief, he was responsible for 200 employees and an annual budget of $38 million.

Basgall said he’s looking forward to traveling and spending more time with his family in retirement. The Clovis native is a graduate of California State University, Stanislaus and Law Enforcement Command College.

Clovis Mayor Drew Bessinger congratulated him for an “amazing career.”

“Matt was a fresh-faced rookie on my first graveyard shift as a new Corporal,” Bessinger said. “I watched with pride as Matt grew to become both a great cop and a great leader in our community.”

Assistant Clovis City Manager John Holt also thanked Basgall for his service.

“He is a public safety leader who possesses an incredible blend of skill, knowledge, experience and leadership mixed with humility,” Holt said. “Chief Basgall raised the bar on the relationships our officers have developed with our community, a big reason why Clovis remains the safest city in the Valley. The department is well-positioned for the future, thanks to his influence.”