Local
‘There is one Fresno way.’ Amid protests, Dyer formally announces run for Fresno mayor
Amid the sound of protestors, Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer formally announced his run for mayor Wednesday during a news conference at the Manchester Center.
Dyer expressed a desire to unify Fresno, bring higher paying jobs and invest in infrastructure “in every single part of the city.
“There is no north Fresno way, and there is no south Fresno way. There is one Fresno way, and that is what we are going to do,” Dyer said. “We must be one in Fresno.”
This story will be updated.
Comments