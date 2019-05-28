Man lost in Sequoia National Forest during Memorial Day weekend storms is found

You can see the world’s largest living tree at Sequoia National Forest General Sherman Tree is the largest evergreen in the world. It's found in Sequoia National Park in the forest of the Sierra Nevada mountains. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK General Sherman Tree is the largest evergreen in the world. It's found in Sequoia National Park in the forest of the Sierra Nevada mountains.

A hiker who was lost in Sequoia National Forest over Memorial Day weekend has been found, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said.

The 31-year-old was found Monday near Junction Meadow and airlifted out with help from a private helicopter.

The man is an employee of the Pyles Boys Camp and was reported missing on Sunday. The sheriff’s office said he had no GPS or navigational tools to find his way out of Giant Sequoia National Monument.

Winter storm conditions and new snow hampered rescue efforts, but the man was in radio communication with the camp and sheriff’s office.