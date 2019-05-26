Search and rescue teams moving to find man trapped in Sequoia National Forrest

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

A search is underway for a 31-year old man trapped in the Sequoia National Forrest, but heavy storm conditions have hampered the rescue efforts.

According to a news release from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, the man was in the Giant Sequoia National Monument without GPS or other navigational tools and unable to find his way out of the wilderness due to recent snow storms.

The Pyles Boys Camp employee was reported trapped on Sunday.

The man has been in radio communication with the sheriff’s office and search and rescue teams and moving resources to him.