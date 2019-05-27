Alcohol likely involved in crash that killed a Fresno County man, the CHP says

A visual glance at California fatal DUI statistics Alcohol-impaired driving fatalities increased in California in 2016, according to an Office of Traffic Safety report. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Alcohol-impaired driving fatalities increased in California in 2016, according to an Office of Traffic Safety report.

A 24-year-old Selma man was killed after he was thrown from his truck in a rollover crash Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident is still under investigation, but CHP believes alcohol was a factor in the Memorial Day weekend crash.

The man, who was not identified pending notification of family, was driving a 1996 Toyota Tacoma south on Clovis Avenue around 6:38 a.m., just east of Malaga.

As he passed Central Avenue, he drifted into the center divider, then over-corrected to the right, CHP said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The truck swerved to the right across both southbound lanes and overturned several times into a vineyard. It came to rest on its wheels in a nearby almond orchard.

The man was not wearing a seat belt, the CHP said.





