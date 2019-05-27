Local
Alcohol likely involved in crash that killed a Fresno County man, the CHP says
A 24-year-old Selma man was killed after he was thrown from his truck in a rollover crash Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incident is still under investigation, but CHP believes alcohol was a factor in the Memorial Day weekend crash.
The man, who was not identified pending notification of family, was driving a 1996 Toyota Tacoma south on Clovis Avenue around 6:38 a.m., just east of Malaga.
As he passed Central Avenue, he drifted into the center divider, then over-corrected to the right, CHP said.
The truck swerved to the right across both southbound lanes and overturned several times into a vineyard. It came to rest on its wheels in a nearby almond orchard.
The man was not wearing a seat belt, the CHP said.
