If you like the sun, enjoy today. Sunday is ‘not going to feel like Memorial Day weekend’

The clear and sunny skies that kicked off Memorial Day weekend won’t last, as another unusual weather system moves into the central San Joaquin Valley to dampen the three-day weekend.

A swing in overnight temperatures will usher the latest round of showers moving into the Fresno area and will also contribute to above-average rainfall for this time of the year.

National Weather Service Hanford meteorologist Jeff Barlow forecasts a high of 60 degrees for Sunday, a 20-degree difference from Saturday’s expected high of 80 degrees.

“It’s not going to feel like Memorial Day weekend,” he said.

The Fresno area has gotten above normal precipitation for this time of the year. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

Barlow said the storm system moving in Saturday night is not exactly an atmospheric river, which carries moisture from the Pacific through narrow pathways.

But the cold system moving south from the Gulf of Alaska will pick up moisture from the Pacific Ocean as it moves inland, producing the showers. Barlow said there is a 100 percent chance of steady rain for Sunday.





The coming storm is expected to produce isolated thunderstorms, infrequent lightning, some small hail, 45 mph winds and possibly funnel clouds. Barlow said it’s much of the same as recent storm systems.

Earlier in the week, strong showers caused flooding in some parts of Fresno.

But there’s good news, too, for the majority who want to get outside in pleasant conditions.





“Quiet weather” is expected for most of the coming week, Barlow said. It will gradually warm up starting Monday afternoon, he said. By Thursday and Friday, temperatures could be up to the 80s.

Meantime, mountain areas are under winter weather advisories for the weekend since the storm will also produce about 2 to 4 inches of snow at elevations as low as 6,000 feet. Up to 8 inches of snow could fall at elevations above 7,000.