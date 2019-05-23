Heavy showers and thunderstorms drenched the Central Valley

Flooding in southeast Fresno after heavy rains Heavy rain around 6 p.m. Thursday on May 23, 2019, resulted in flooding around parts of Fresno, including at this location at First and Tulare Avenues near downtown Fresno. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Heavy rain around 6 p.m. Thursday on May 23, 2019, resulted in flooding around parts of Fresno, including at this location at First and Tulare Avenues near downtown Fresno.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms drenched the Fresno area Thursday evening, causing flooding in roadways in central Fresno.

According to National Weather Service meteorologist Cindy Bean, scattered thunderstorms and rainstorms were moving through out the valley all day Thursday and dropped 1/3 inches of rain. There also were reports of small hail.

Pockets of rainstorms were scattered from Merced to Corcoran and traveled slowly, which caused localized flooding in areas with low drainage.

Bean said the thunderstorms may wind down but showers area expected to continue through out the night.

Friday is expected to be dry, but another system of rainstorms is expected to hit the Central Valley this weekend.