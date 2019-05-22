He bought a $10 scratcher at 7-Eleven in southwest Fresno. It was worth $1 million

California Lottery

A 7-Eleven in southwest Fresno will get a $5,000 retailer bonus for selling a scratcher worth $1 million.

The $10 Xtreme Multiplier scratcher was sold at the 7-Eleven on Ashlan Avenue just off of Highway 99 and claimed by John Silvestri, according to a news release from the California Lottery.

Silvestri won $1 million (minus taxes).

According to the Cal Lottery website, Silvestri is one a eight winners to claim the top prize, which has an odds of winning at just 1 in 1,212,900.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

If you’re feeling lucky, there are still seven $1 million prizes available, according to the site.